Police warn against Covid restriction breaches as crowds gather after Rangers title win

Rangers fans celebrate at the Berlin Bar on the Shankill road after their side won the Scottish Premiership title. Picture: Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life

Police have warned they will gather evidence of potential Covid restrictions breaches as crowds gather on the Shankill Road to celebrate Rangers’ Scottish Premiership title win.

Images shared on social media show large crowds gathering in Belfast as flares are lit to celebrate the 4-0 victory over Aberdeen on Saturday.

Outdoor gatherings are currently limited to ten people according to Northern Ireland Covid restrictions.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they’re aware of crowds gathering and of events planned to mark the occasion.

They said: “Police are in the area and we would remind those involved about the importance of adhering to the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations. We will gather evidence of potential breaches and those responsible for them.

“Investigations will follow and where appropriate, enforcement action may be taken in the coming days.”

The Rangers victory marked the end of the Scottish Premiership season as they lifted the title for the 55th time.

Meanwhile in Glasgow, Rangers fans have also been advised by police to disperse after crowds poured onto the streets to celebrate their club’s title win.

In March, the PSNI launched an investigation last week after hundreds of Rangers fans gathered on the Shankill Road to celebrate the Glasgow football club's first Scottish league title in 10 years.

The incident drew widespread criticism but no arrests were made.