Police warn of Belfast traffic disruption for Northern Ireland match

Some disruption to traffic is to be expected on Friday afternoon and into Friday evening due to a football match at the National Stadium.

It is expected traffic flow will be reduced in the Lisburn Road, Tates Avenue, Glenmachan Street and Boucher Road areas between 5pm and 8pm and then again between 9pm and 10.30pm. Police are advising fans attending the match to make their way to the stadium in good time to enable staff to ensure compliance with ticketing and entry requirements and to follow the directions of marshals.

Match organisers will have no waiting cones placed near the venue to maximise public safety, minimise traffic disruption and secure emergency vehicle access to the venue and local communities.

Motorists are asked to comply with these restrictions. If you are driving to the match, please park with consideration to the local community and businesses.

Traffic restrictions will also be in place for a limited time after the match due to the expected volume of supporters leaving the facility.