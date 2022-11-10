Police warn of discarded needle dangers after syringes found in Belfast city centre

The PSNI has warned the public to avoid touching any needles found on the street after a number of used syringes were reported close to student accommodation in the city centre.

In an image obtained by this newspaper, the syringes were located close to Swanston House in Queen Street on Thursday.

The PSNI said anyone who comes across the objects should contact police or Belfast City Council.

They said dealing with drug misuse is a “policing priority”.

PSNI Chief Inspector Allister Hagan said: “Our advice to anyone finding a syringe or needle is to not touch it but contact police or Belfast City Council who will dispose of it safely.

“We would also remind those who use needles of the risks to others that they cause by discarding these items so wantonly. Such items can be dangerous, especially to younger children who may not be aware of what they have found.

“Police will continue to use high visibility, targeted patrols and every method at our disposal to disrupt and arrest drug dealers involved in the sale and supply of drugs, and put them before the courts.

“Drug and substance misuse and dealing is a policing priority and we will continue to work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal activity. We are asking everyone for their support and co-operation in tackling this problem through the criminal justice system.

“We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action."

Swanston House has been contacted for a response.