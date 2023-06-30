Police warn of weekend traffic disruption due to parades across NI – all you need to know

Traffic disruption is to be expected ahead of a weekend of marches

Drivers have been warned to expect a number of road disruptions over the weekend as a result of parades taking place across Northern Ireland.

The disruption will impact large parts of Belfast and parts of the north west of Northern Ireland in Coleraine and Limavady.

Disruption in east Belfast is expected to begin on Saturday from 4pm in the Albertbridge Road area as a result of the Somme commemoration parades in the city.

The parade begins at 6pm leaving Templemore Avenue and making its way along Ravenhill Road, My Lady’s Road, Willowfield Street, Castlereagh Road, Clara Street, Beersbridge Road, Bloomfield Road, North Road, Kirkliston Park, Holland Drive, Upper Newtownards Road, North Road, Dundela Avenue, Belmont Road, Holywood Road, Newtownards Road and back to Templemore Avenue.

Later in the evening the parades switch to the north and west of the city.

From 7pm, there is a parade from Peters Hill, North Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place to the City Hall.

A parade also takes place from Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue, Donegall Place into the City Hall. Both will return via the same routes and both will run from 7pm to around 9pm.

In Coleraine a parade is due to take place between 6pm and 10pm on Saturday.

Police confirmed the parade will impact traffic along the following route: Killowen Orange Hall, Shuttle Hill, Killowen Street, Pates Lane, Somerset Drive, Drumard Drive, Rope Walk, Kylemore Road, Hazelbank Road, Pates Lane, Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Millburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Kingsgate Street, Church Street, to the War Memorial at The Diamond.

The return parade will travel along: The Diamond, Church Street, Kingsgate Street, Long Commons, Newmarket Street, New Row, Church Street, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Waterside, Killowen Street, Shuttle Hill, Killowen Orange Hall.

Meanwhile in Limavady a parade will take place between 8pm and 10pm.

The following routes will be affected: Protestant Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, Ballyclose Street, Church Street, Alexander Road, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Roemill Gardens, Roemill Road, Rathbrady Road, Massey Avenue, Protestant Street and Catherine Street.