Police warn parents of youths taking part in 'arranged fight' at Belfast park

Police believe the arranged fight will take place at Ormeau Park in south Belfast. Credit: PSNI

Police have warned parents after reports of a pre-arranged fight in south Belfast on Monday night.

Officers understand a group of young people are meeting at Ormeau Park to fight.

The PSNI tweeted: "Parents, we believe some young people are attending Ormeau Park this evening for a pre-arranged fight. Speak to your kids, keep them away please, before somebody is seriously hurt."

SDLP Botanic Councillor Gary McKeown said: “I'm concerned at reports of fights being planned for Ormeau Park. The park is used by families, runners and dog-walkers, and there's no place for this.

“While there can be some issues of antisocial behaviour in the area, the pre-planned nature of this is worrying.

“I urge parents to be aware of where their children are in the evenings to help ensure they don't get sucked into fights like this, which can easily spiral.”