Police warning after distraction burglary in south Belfast

Police have issued a warning after a house in south Belfast was burgled while a man posing as a representative from the water board distracted the home owner.

Sometime between 12pm to 4pm on Monday a man, aged in his forties, called to a house on Drumart Drive area claiming he was from the water board.

It is believed that while this man was in the kitchen with the victim, a second male entered and stole a sum of money from a bedroom.

Detective Sergeant Arnott said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, and I want to make a number of appeals.

"Were you in the Drumart Drive area on Monday 9th September between 12.00pm and 4.00pm? Did you see any males in the area acting suspiciously or see any suspicious vehicles in the area?

"If you have information about this incident which could assist with our investigation please call detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 17 of 10/09/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detective Sergeant Arnott added: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind people to treat with caution unexpected persons who come to your door.

"Bogus callers use many guises; they may offer to do work around your property, while other callers may seek to gain entry to use facilities. When your attention is distracted, an accomplice may enter your premises via an unlocked door to steal cash and items of value.

"Often you will not be aware this has occurred until they have left. Genuine callers will carry ID, so please ask them for documentation for inspection before permitting entry to your home.