Police warning after nine raids on ATM machines in March

The PSNI has warned about a spate of raids on ATM machines in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

There have been nine thefts from ATMs across Northern Ireland since the beginning of this month, police have revealed.

Detectives have urged members of the public to be vigilant and said that the raids strike at the heart of rural communities.

PSNI statistics show there have been 12 ATM thefts across the region this year, with nine already in March.

The thefts have occurred in different geographical areas with incidents reported in Dungiven, Articlave, Cabragh, Portadown, Ballymena, Toome, Coleraine, Drumharvey, Kells, Poyntzpass, Derrylin and Tempo.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are 100% committed to putting a stop to this crime; a crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities and my ask is simple and two-fold.

“I’m asking members of the public to be vigilant; and I’m appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to contact us immediately.

“The 12 ATMs in question, and the recent attacks, have some elements in common.

“Almost all are within a rural or semi-rural location. Furthermore, most of the attacks have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

“While some of the attempts have been unsuccessful, all have resulted in some degree of criminal damage to the machine or surrounding property.”

“These targeted attacks don’t just have a severe financial impact, they rob the whole community of a service upon which they’re totally reliant.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working across Northern Ireland specifically focusing on this crime, but we rely upon your help.”