Police warning after series of burglaries and suspicious activity in Strabane area

Police have issued a warning after a number of burglaries in Strabane and surrounding areas.

One burglary took place at around 1.30am on Wednesday in the Kilclean Road area of Castlederg.

It is understood four masked men entered and ransacked a business premises.

Another report was received on Wednesday of a burglary at a commercial premises at some stage during the previous night.

This was in the Ballyheather Road area of Ballymagorry. Nothing was taken but the premises was ransacked.

In the Breezemount Park area of Castlederg, between 10am and 11.30am on the same day, a burglary took place at a house. Two males were seen in the area at the time.

Police also received reports of suspicious activity, including an incident in the Urbalreagh Road area of Victoria Bridge in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Inspector Marty Mullan said: “I’m appealing to anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact us on 101.”

Inspector Mullan is also asking members of the public to take steps to protect their properties.

He continued: "We are aware of the impact that burglaries can have. Don’t make it easy for the opportunistic burglar – stay alert to your surroundings and report anything suspicious to police immediately.

“Please ensure that all doors and windows are secured, even when at home.

“If you do have CCTV systems, ensure that they are working, and please look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours and check on them regularly.

“Be careful when it comes to unexpected visitors and cold callers. Genuine callers will carry identification. Please ask to see this, and inspect it carefully, before allowing anyone into your home.

“If you would like advice on home security you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.

“Report any suspicious activity or concerns to 101 and in the case of an emergency please call 999.”