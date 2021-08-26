Police warning ahead of busy bank holiday weekend across Northern Ireland

A busy bank holiday weekend of events across Northern Ireland has prompted the PSNI to advise motorists of likely disruption on the roads.

It was already anticipated to be a busy period this weekend with pleasant weather in the forecast and the holiday giving everyone an extra excuse to take to the road.

Due to a number of events in Belfast across the weekend, includingconcerts and band parades, police said traffic disruption is likely at times.

On Friday the Belsonic concert and the Woodvale Festival takes place during the evening.

Police said road users are advised of potential delays in the Custom House square and Belfast city centre area between 5.30pm and 11pm.

There may also be delays in the Woodvale Park area of west Belfast between 6pm and 11pm.

There are also a number of band parades taking place on Friday evening.

Officers said possible delays are to be expected in the Dunmurry area of south Belfast between 6.45pm and 7.15pm, as well as the Crumlin Road area between 7.30pm and 9pm.

On Saturday a number of parades are scheduled across the city.

Road users are advised to expect delays in: east Belfast, Carlisle Circus, Clifton Street, Shankill , Belfast city centre to Botanic Gardens, Ormeau Road and Sandy Row areas.

There is also expected travel disruption in the Newtownards Road, Albertbridge Road and Castlereagh Road areas from 7pm – 11pm.

The Woodvale Festival continues on Saturday with a family fun day due to take place between 12.30pm and 4pm, this is then followed by a concert between 6pm and 11pm.

Large numbers of people are also expected to attend a concert at Custom House Square on Saturday evening between 5pm and 11pm.

Police said road users travelling through the city centre should exercise “great care” and be mindful of pedestrians who may step off pavements or try to cross roads unexpectedly.

Of course, Saturday also marks the return of local football, with match-goers also likely to contribute to potential traffic congestion.

On Saturday afternoon, delays are expected to take place in the Donegal Avenue and Cliftonville Street areas for football matches that kick-off at 3pm (Linfield v Crusaders at Windsor Park and Cliftonville v Carrick, at Solitude).

On Sunday, both the Belsonic event and Woodvale Festival continue so delays are expected in those areas.

A parade is also planned to take place between 11am and 3pm between the Custom House Square and Ormeau Road areas.

Police have warned areas outside Belfast are also likely to see heavy traffic this weekend.

Earlier this week police in the Causeway Coast and Glens area warned the public to be respectful of the Portrush and Portstewart communities with a car cruise event due in the area, alongside the anticipated arrival of thousands of sun-seekers flocking to the beaches.

In a statement released on Monday, August 23, District Commander Superintendent Ian Magee said: “We know that the bank holiday weekend at the end of August is typically a busy one on the North Coast and with additional traffic expected we want to make sure that residents and local businesses are kept fully informed.

“In anticipation of more vehicles on the roads and increased footfall in the towns we will have additional resources on all weekend primarily for public safety.

“We have seen the message the organisers have issued encouraging those attending to be respectful of the town and local residents.”

Information on the expected traffic disruptions can be obtained from the Traffic Information and Control Centre on 08457 123321, or via www.trafficwatchni.com