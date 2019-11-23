Police warning over arranged fight between young people in Lisburn

Police have issued a warning to young people after becoming aware of a possible arranged fight in Lisburn city centre.

A PSNI spokesperson said that anyone who takes part in the fight will be dealt with accordingly.

"Police in Lisburn are aware of a possible arranged fight that is due to take place in the city centre this afternoon between groups of youths," the spokesperson wrote on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page.

"Anyone who is thinking of participating in such behaviour we would strongly advise you think twice about it, anyone found to be involved will be swiftly dealt with!

"Lisburn City NPT along with our partners at Citywatch will be heavily monitoring the situation throughout the area.

"If anyone is aware of this occurrence and has information that could be of use to us please contact through 101 or through these means."