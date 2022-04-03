Police welcome jail sentence for drunk driver who killed Belfast woman

Lucy McIlhatton who was killed on the Springfield Road on January 3rd 2021

The PSNI have welcomed a jail sentence for a drunk driver who caused the death of west Belfast woman Lucy McIlhatton (24).

Gerard McCrory (45) from west Belfast received a six year sentence at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, with three years in custody and a three year supervision order, as well as being disqualified from driving for six years.

His offences included failing to stop at the scene of an accident, assault on a police officer and failing to provide a specimen of breath or blood.

Lucy McIlhatton died after being hit by a Toyota Avensis which was driven by McCrory in the Springfield Road area of Belfast on January 3, 2021.

Inspector Philip McCullagh says the sentence handed down to McCrory is welcome, but “does not ease the lifetime of pain and loss for the victim’s family”.

“This was a young woman walking back from a local shop with her partner, but her young life was tragically ended due to one man’s poor choices that night. Lucy was a much loved daughter and sister who should have had a promising future ahead,” he said.

“This sentence handed down today has been the accumulation of the hard work of officers from the Collision Investigation Unit, West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team and our Forensic Science colleagues aided by members of the public who assisted in our enquiries. Our thoughts remain with the family of Lucy.”