Police work to establish motive of Belfast gun attack

Police said they are working to establish the motive behind an incident in which a man was shot in the leg in north Belfast on Thursday.

An investigation is underway after the man, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital after the shooting on Lepper Street at 9.45pm.

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Lepper Street area of north Belfast on April 30th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

SDLP Belfast councillor Paul McCusker said residents were appalled by the "horrific act" saying it "does not represent the people of north Belfast".

"This attack caused disruption for residents with streets being closed off," the Oldpark representative said.

"It is appalling that in the midst of a global pandemic, our already stretched emergency workers had to respond to an attack like this."

Sinn Fein councillor for the area, JJ Magee, also condemned the shooting.

“Actions like this have no place in our society," he said.

“At a time when all frontline statutory agencies and indeed communities are doing what they can to fight against Covid-19 this just adds to the suffering unfortunately being experienced by local people at this time.

“Anyone with information about this incident should bring it immediately to the PSNI.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: "An investigation is now underway and officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information which could assist with the investigation to contact officers at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 1701 30/04/20."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.