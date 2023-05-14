Policewoman injured after suspect drives off from scene

A police officer has been injured while following up a report of a vehicle theft in north Belfast.

Police a said man had reportedly taken his partner’s vehicle from a property in Old Park on Saturday around 6.10pm and was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Officers attended the area and stopped the vehicle a short time later. When an officer approached the car and attempted to take the keys, the man suddenly drove off with the officer still leaning inside the vehicle, causing her minor injuries.

A number of vehicle check points were then established in the Oldpark and Cliftonville Road areas. At around 8.10pm officers located the vehicle abandoned in the Deerpark area and searched the area for the driver, who could not be found.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.