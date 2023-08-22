Policing Board admits latest meeting about PSNI data breach was ‘crunchy’ as it reiterates its support for Chief Constable

The Chair of the Policing Board has admitted a meeting of the group alongside Chief Constable Simon Byrne was “crunchy” but “productive” as the organisation continues to deal with the fallout of a catastrophic data breach.

Speaking to the media after the meeting today (Tuesday), the second in 12 days about the breach, which saw the surnames of all PSNI staff published in response to an Freedom of Information request, Deidre Toner said the point of the latest meeting was “to review.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne left without taking any questions from waiting media.

Watch: PSNI Chief Constable leaves through back door following policing board meeting over data leak

"The point was to get to a review, the interim review and how we’re going to take this issue going forward,” said Ms Toner speaking to reporters.

"Yes, it was certainly crunchy. There's no doubt about that."

"We have different roles, about where we are operationally, the Chief Constable and his team have responsibilities in what they do. Our job is to make sure that we are an accountability body.”

Vice chair of the Policing Board Edgar Jardine said the organisation was “unanimous” in it's support for Mr Byrne.

"We have been in touch with the Federation and Nipsa, we had 9 organisation representatives in today and no one was challenging that position.”

Mr Jardine called UUP representative Mike Nesbitt, who speaking after the meeting called for PSNI to restore public and staff confidence, “perfectly valid.”

Earlier today, Mr Nesbitt said he reiterated his previous “major concern” that the organisation was not “delivering the new beginning in policing” as detailed by the 1999 Patten report.

He also referred to a Belfast Telegraph LucidTalk poll which showed 60% in NI lack faith in PSNI Chief Constable after the data breach.

"Confidence can never been unconditional or a blank cheque, we have commissioned with the PSNI a thorough review, the board will deal with a consequences to that whenever we get the findings,” said Mr Jardine who said the poll result was “concerning.”

Ms Toner said the upcoming review which is expected to conclude in November, into the data breach will be carried out alongside the PSNI in a joint commission admitting “policing knows policing.”

"The review team as no relationship with the PSNI, national experts are leading it from the police digital services. The Board will be alongside this and as that work progresses, we will be looking at it independently.

"We will have an opportunity to challenge where we have concerns. The report is jointly commissioned by the PSNI and the Board, we expect the review lead to report simultaneously.

"It’s not that confidence can’t change, but we need to focus on the systems not individuals,” she added.

When asked if any police officers or staff had been moved from their roles, Ms Toner said: “Today’s meeting wasn’t about that, it was about the strategic oversight of how we move forward."

She also said a further data breach which involved an officer who placed a laptop and a journal containing officers names on top of a vehicle before driving off, was “under investigation.”

“It’s an active investigation,” added Mr Jardine.