Policing Board confirm ‘Hoovergate’ incident involving officer who removed vacuum cleaner from station ‘under consideration’

An incident which saw a senior PSNI officer remove a vacuum cleaner from a police station before attempting to implicate lower rank officers when it was reported missing is “under consideration”, the Policing Board have confirmed.

Dubbed ‘Hoovergate’, the officer – whose identity and rank are known but aren’t being disclosed at this time – continues to serve with enhanced security clearance, despite admitting taking and retaining the vacuum cleaner, later quietly returning it.

The device was taken around Christmas, 2020 and reported missing by contracted cleaning staff on January 6, 2021.

A supervisor with the cleaning company raised concerns after being contacted by his staff.

Despite the obvious conflict of interest, the officer sent an assurance the device would be returned, suggesting one of the officers in the station had probably taken it.

Disturbed by the situation, another senior officer set out to establish what had occurred, issuing emails to all staff making then aware of the missing device.

The offending officer would later deny knowledge of these emails, despite being specifically copied into them.

However, one email sent on January 23, 2021, warning CCTV footage would be checked, seemed to have an impact, as the officer returned the cleaner the next day, inside a cardboard box.

In 2021 the Belfast Telegraph reported the officer was captured on CCTV footage carrying the hoover from his car into a police station and the device itself was found by an officer in an area which had been searched multiple times beforehand.

The PSNI has as yet refused to comment on why the officer involved is yet to be sanctioned as a result of the incident, previously saying when asked for comment: “We have no comment to make at this time.”

Asked a number of questions about the case a Policing Board spokesperson said: “The handling of police misconduct investigations is a matter for the PSNI.

“The Board is aware of this case following correspondence received which is now under consideration.

“The Board published a review of the PSNI handling of misconduct cases in November, 2022, making a series of recommendations for improvement.

“Members are agreed that all officers should be treated equally in the investigation of misconduct matters, and in line with policy.”

Meanwhile, a Police Ombudsman spokesperson said: “We received a complaint about in April which was determined to be outside the Ombudsman’s remit, due to the statutory bar on investigation where the matter relates to conduct that is more than 12 months old, and has otherwise been investigated by police.”

A spokesperson for the individual PSNI officers and civilian staff affected by the ‘Hoovergate’ incident said it “overwhelmingly” demonstrates inequality within the disciplinary system.

Remaining anonymous due to concerns around a potential backlash, the spokesperson called for PSNI senior management to take immediate action to rectify the situation, not only in respect of the theft, but the apparent mishandling of the investigation.

The spokesperson said: “There must also be a full, proper investigation of the decision-making process and the potential offences of perverting the course of justice and obstructing an investigation by officers involved in this decision.

“It also needs to be established who determined that advice to the offending officer was the appropriate method of disposal.”

He continued: “Hoovergate has overwhelmingly demonstrated the inequality of the PSNI disciplinary system.

“This has been highlighted in the correct and proper outcome of the dismissal of a police officer following the theft of a bicycle.

“The lack of any effective investigation or serving of the appropriate notice upon the Hoovergate senior officer has completely undermined the PSNI Code of Ethics.

“Rank-and-file officers have lost faith in the Professional Standards Department and the ability to investigate without fear or favour, whatever the rank of the suspect involved.”

The spokesperson concluded: “Ultimately, this is a failure of senior management who have responsibility as the supreme authority for professional standards within the PSNI.”

Meanwhile, the Police Federation of Northern Ireland – the group which represents rank-and-file officers – repeated their call for a review of processes to be applied “without fear or favour”.

The Chair of the Police Federation, Liam Kelly, said: “Regulations and the application of appropriate due processes must be applied without fear or favour.

“We have previously called for a review of these processes and repeat that call now.

“There can be no room for any unbalanced, unfair application of, or potential setting aside of, the Regulations and investigative processes.

“It weakens both officer and public confidence in police misconduct processes and reflects poorly on the Service where there is a disparity between rank-and-file and senior officers.

“On what we have seen in the most recent publicised cases, there seemingly appears to be a disconnect, and only an objective review can address what needs to be remedied.”

Despite the ‘Hoovergate’ matter being escalated to senior management at PSNI Headquarters, the officer in question was not sanctioned, and continues to serve with enhanced status.

Recent figures showed that as of the end of 2022, no PSNI officer above the rank of Chief Inspector was disciplined for misconduct in the preceding five years.

This was in contrast to 174 officers of Chief Inspector rank and below receiving formal sanction over the same duration.