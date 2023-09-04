Policing Board confirms monthly public meeting cancelled amid storm surrounding chief Simon Byrne

The regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board set for this Thursday has been cancelled, the body has confirmed.

The Policing Board regularly holds a meeting in public on the first Thursday of each month.

However the board said meetings this week will instead focus on the current crisis engulfing the PSNI around the future of chief constable Simon Byrne and the data breach.

A spokesperson for the Policing Board confirmed: “The meeting in public on Thursday 7 September has been cancelled. The date of the next public meeting is to be confirmed.”

Mr Byrne has been facing growing pressure, with both rank and file officers and civilian staff considering confidence votes in his leadership.

The latest controversy to hit the PSNI erupted earlier this week when High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.

The judge said they had been disciplined to allay a threat that Sinn Fein could withdraw its support for policing. Sinn Fein has insisted there was no such threat.

A motion of no confidence in the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has been submitted to the Policing Board by the DUP, their leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has confirmed. Sir Jeffrey said a change of leadership was required in the force after the embattled Chief Constable insisted he would not resign following a marathon meeting with the Policing Board last week.

In a statement on Friday, the DUP leader said his party had submitted a no confidence motion to the Policing Board which would be “debated at the earliest opportunity”.

Mr Byrne initially said he accepted the High Court judgment, but on Thursday last week indicated that an appeal was being considered and said it was inappropriate to make any further comment.

The chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland Liam Kelly expressed “disbelief and anger” at the statement.

Mr Kelly said: “This has infuriated and antagonised the rank and file further and once again the two officers at the centre of the case are being treated disdainfully.

“It is hugely damaging to officer morale and confidence and has to be condemned.”

He added: “In short I am disgusted, disillusioned and extremely angry.”

The Police Federation has called an extraordinary meeting of its executive central committee next Wednesday when it said a confidence vote may take place into the PSNI leadership.

Nipsa, which represents a number of civilian police staff, is also set to hold an extraordinary departmental committee meeting of police staff representatives next week, during which it will be assessed if there is a demand for a confidence vote in Mr Byrne.

Mr Byrne is also set to be grilled by MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee in Westminster on Tuesday morning.