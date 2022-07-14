Policy to prevent NI children buying tobacco for rest of their lives considered

Health Minister looking at option to address smoking problem in NI

A radical policy which would stop the children of today from being able to buy tobacco products for the rest of their lives could be introduced in Northern Ireland.

The Health Minister has said he has not ruled out the possibility of raising the minimum age for purchasing tobacco each year by one year as a way to address the devastation caused by smoking in Northern Ireland.

Around 340,000 people over the age of 16 in Northern Ireland smoke, with eight out of 10 smokers reporting they started smoking before they turned 16.

Smoking contributes to many cancers, heart disease, bronchitis, lung failure, asthma, and stroke, which causes around 2,400 deaths each year — all of which are avoidable. Meanwhile, one million working days are lost each year in Northern Ireland due to smoking.

Robin Swann has been asked his position on a recommendation by Dr Javed Khan OBE that the UK Government raise the age of sale for purchasing tobacco each year by one year.

It was one of a series of proposals made by Dr Khan, who led a recent independent review into smoke free policies.

The review looked specifically at tobacco control policies in England and made a series of recommendations to help the government reach targets aimed at reducing tobacco use.

These included increasing the age of sale by one year, every year, offering vaping as a substitute for smoking, and for the NHS to prioritise further action to stop people from smoking.

Independent MLA Claire Sugden asked Mr Swann in a written Assembly question what consideration has been giving to raising the minimum age for purchasing tobacco each year by one year.

The UUP minister said: “The aim of the recommendation is to create a tobacco free generation where young people below a certain age are legally prevented from buying tobacco products throughout their entire lifetime.

“Whilst the Khan recommendations do not relate directly to Northern Ireland, the recommendations, along with the UK Government response, will be considered within a Northern Ireland context, particularly during the ongoing review of our tobacco control strategy and in the development of our subsequent strategic approach.

“I am keen to explore all avenues that reduce the unacceptable harm and health disparities caused by smoking.”

Commenting on the minister’s response on the subject, Barbara Roulston from Cancer Research UK, said: “We have a duty to prevent the next generation from suffering a lifetime of addiction, ill health, and even premature death.

“We have been calling for the publication of a new and wide-ranging tobacco control strategy for Northern Ireland by 2023, which includes a commitment to a smoke free target for Northern Ireland by 2035 and measures and services to prevent people from starting to smoke and help people who do to stop.

“Within that strategy we would welcome recommendations and a consultation on raising the age of sale for tobacco.”

A number of laws have been introduced in a bid to tackle smoking prevalence, including a ban on smoking in public places, which came into operation in April 2007.

In February, a new law making it illegal to smoke in a car with children came into force here, bringing Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Another new law, banning the sale of e-cigarettes and other nicotine inhaling products to anyone aged under 18, was also introduced.