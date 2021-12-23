Polish food retailer Karolina Shop to close all Northern Ireland stores

Karolina International Foods Ltd was established in Northern Ireland in 2008.

Polish food retailer Karolina Shop have announced they have closed all their stores in Northern Ireland.

Karolina International Foods Ltd was established in Northern Ireland in 2008 and grew to establish the largest network of Polish shops, with a total of 19 stores across the region stocking over 3,500 Polish products.

They announced on Facebook that all Karolina stores have now been sold or closed.

The statement from Karolina Shop, translated from Polish, said: “We would like to thank all our customers, contractors and employees for a long 13-year cooperation as well as the adventure we have experienced together over the years.

“At the same time, we would like to inform you that all Karolina stores have been sold or closed.

“Any questions regarding the further operation of the stores and availability of goods, please direct to the staff at place in shops.

“We wish you all a healthy and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2022!”

Although the company did not detail their reasoning for the closures, it is understood that one of the main reasons was difficulties importing goods to Northern Ireland and wider competition from supermarkets stocking Polish and European foods.

The company said on their Facebook page that they had over 12,000 regular customers in Northern Ireland and 84 “qualified and properly trained employees in this industry who work for the success of our company”.

“They are characterized by many years of work experience in the food industry and long work experience in our company,” they posted.

“This applies to all departments of the company - from office workers, managers, managers, warehouse workers, drivers, butchers, bakers and store service employees.

“In the last 2 years, the company has invested enormous financial resources in the development of Karolina Shop stores.

“The stores were modernized, changing the premises so that all stores were sufficiently large, comfortable and of the same standard.”

They added that they initially intended to expand the company, posting on Facebook: “The company continues to constantly modernize, develop and open new chain Karolina Shop stores. He plans to expand to more cities in Northern Ireland and hopes not only here.”

The main website for the company has now been disabled and nothing has been posted on their Facebook page since December 10.