Political football: Larne FC boss caught in Twitter row after praising PM Johnson

Posting on Twitter, Kenny Bruce agreed with the Prime Minister’s hike to ease pressure on the NHS and social care system.

“Personally I feel this (government is) doing the right thing, first class public services and reform need paying for so asking everyone to pay a little more is the right thing to do,” he said.

“Good job Boris Johnson, I am sure the British public will support you.”

Mr Johnson breached a 2019 manifesto promise with his proposal to increase national insurance by 1.25%.

It’s hoped it will raise an extra £12bn a year to tackle NHS waiting lists caused by the pandemic, as well as boosting social care.

There were tense exchanges during the Commons debate on the proposal, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accusing the Prime Minister of “hammering” working people and failing to provide guarantees to protect homeowners over future care costs and clearing the NHS backlog.

Estate agent Mr Bruce quickly found himself in the thick of the political debate.

The majority of those replying to his post questioned why the Government wasn’t taxing the super rich instead.

One man said: “Easy to say (when) no matter what he says doesn’t (affect) your lifestyle at all.”

Mr Bruce replied: “Do you know much about me?

“No you don’t so I would respectfully ask that you don’t make up rubbish about me.” Another woman commented: “Wholly disagree with this, there are so many other places the money could come from — asking the less fortunate to pay more knowing it will not fix the issues is disgraceful and typical. I have seen how much money is wasted, this government has no clue on any matter.”

When contacted for further comment, a spokesperson for Mr Bruce said: “Kenny has given his view on Twitter and would prefer to leave it at that.”

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir called on Mr Johnson to guarantee people needing care wouldn’t have to sell their home to pay for it and that waiting lists would be cleared by the end of the year.

Mr Johnson hit back by accusing him of producing “a minestrone of nonsense”.

“We at least have a plan to fix the backlogs and we at least understand that the only way to fix the long-term underlying problems in the NHS, the problem of delayed discharges, is to fix the crisis in social care as well, which Labour failed to address for decades and we’re going on ahead and doing it,” he said.