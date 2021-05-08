Political leaders react to Steve Aiken resignation

Political leaders and commentators have given their reaction to Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken’s sudden resignation.

Outgoing First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster, having recently announced her own resignation, said on Twitter: “I was in contact with Steve earlier today to wish him and his family well for the future. In all our dealings, as party leaders, I found him to be very straightforward & honourable.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “I've always enjoyed working with Steve Aiken. Wishing him all the best for the next chapter.

Several members of the Alliance Party were also quick to pay tribute to Mr Aiken, including party leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Commenting on Twitter, she said: “More changes afoot in the political leadership of Unionism.

“There'll be plenty of time for analysis later but, for now, I want to wish Steve Aiken well for the future.

“Despite our political differences, he's always respectful and courteous in any exchanges.”

Strangord MLA Kellie Armstrong wished Mr Aiken well, adding “glad we will still have you in the Chamber Steve.”

South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair commented: “Wishing Steve Aiken well following this decision. Separate to all attention now being paid to unionist leadership contests, I must put on record Steve's willingness to work locally in South Antrim with all political reps and thank him for that.”

In a statement, TUV leader Jim Allister said: “With leadership changes affecting the other two unionist parties, this, clearly, is an unsettled time within the unionist family.

“I wish both Arlene Foster and Steve Aiken well in their future paths and acknowledge I found both straightforward and honourable to deal with, whatever our differences.”

While accepting it was an internal matter for both parties to pick a new leader, Mr Allister said it was his hope any new leaders would be “dedicated to the common unionist goal of defeating the Union-dismantling Protocol.”

Meanwhile, Professor Deirdre Heenan from Ulster University said it was now a make or break time for the UUP.

“Steve Aiken resigning is the right move,” she said.

“Intelligent and decent man but not a political leader.

“Unionism is rudderless, in complete disarray.

“The election of the new UUP leader is one of the most crucial decisions in the party’s history.”

