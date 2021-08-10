Politicians and residents’ frustration over ‘ugly fence’ erected on North Down coast as decision deferred 

An “ugly” fence erected by Northern Ireland Water on the North Down coast has been criticised by residents and local politicians, while the council has threatened to pull it down despite safety concerns.

At a meeting of Ards North Down planning committee, elected representatives deferred a retrospective application for the retention of a fence and gate to surround Seacourt pumping station on the coast, 20 metres north of Seacourt Lane, Bangor.

The fence and gate were erected by NI Water in March 2019 to deal with the potential health and safety risks of persons falling from the coastal path wall five metres down to the concrete below. No such accidents have been reported at the site to date.

Council planning officers recommended to elected representatives that the fence stay up, despite 51 objections. Issues raised were the principle of development on the North Down coastal path, the design and appearance of the fence, the impact on the character of the area, as well as on landscape features and environmental quality, and the impact on biodiversity.

None of the statutory or non-statutory consultees that the council had to engage with objected to the application.

A planning officer told the council: “The assets manager from Northern Ireland Water received a complaint from a local councillor on behalf of her constituents that there was anti-social behaviour and potential for incidents.

“The statutory body felt that this could not be ignored, and they did not feel that they should be waiting until an incident occurred, because there had been other incidents at wastewater pumping stations in Northern Ireland.”

UUP councillor Carl McClean said: “It seems indisputable that we need a fence. The question is – is the aesthetic test passed. While no fence is going to perhaps enhance the view of the place, it does seem a very ugly fence, and it has garnered lots of complaints because it is ugly.

“I appreciate it is pretty much see-through, as are most fences, except maybe peace walls. But it is little comfort to say after the fact that it is see-through. It has never not been see-through, and there have never not been complaints since it went up that it looks absolutely dreadful.”

Local resident Pat Carvill told the planning committee: “The planning department told me in February that they had been trying to negotiate a more palatable outcome with NI Water, but we have just heard what NI Water’s answer to that was. They think they seem to have done well by Bangor by putting up this nice fence instead of the ugly fence they would normally put up, and they are not willing to consider an alternative.”

He added: “Six MLAs and councillors and 45 members of the public have written in to say they think it is ugly, and I wonder how many people felt equally strongly, but didn’t bother writing in. You in the committee have heard what I have heard as to what people say – and that is, ‘What’s the point?’, ‘Why bother? Because nobody listens’.

“What sort of message does it send to those people, if the 51 objections, which are in writing before the committee, are simply dismissed as wrong? ‘The visual impact is minimal’ it says in the planning report. The 51 people who thought it was ugly, and the members of this committee who thought it was ugly, presumably they are wrong, too.”

DUP councillor Jennifer Gilmour made a formal objection to the application, stating it was against planning legislation. She quoted relevant planning policy and said that the impact on the visual amenity “outweighed” the health and safety issues. She said the fencing was “excessive, inappropriate and obstructive”.

She added: “The fact that this is coming forward as a retrospective application shows both contempt for this planning committee and the planning process. I understand that a pumping station is necessary. But it has been there since the 1950s, and there have been no major incidents.

“I believe if there had been an application with the normal process, we would have been looking at something with mitigating factors, rather than the monstrosity we ended up with. Something that would have been more costly for NI Water and would have required some redesign of the site.”

UUP councillor Philip Smith, at the end of the lengthy hearing, made a successful proposal to defer the decision until next month’s planning committee, where NI Water would have the opportunity to face questions and “present more aesthetically pleasing proposals”. He said until then the council would “have a mind to refuse the application”.

In the planning report, a council officer wrote “there is minimal visual impact and that the fence is required for health and safety reasons”. The officer adds: “It is my planning judgement that the dwellings beyond the wall are screened from any direct views from their properties of the structure because of the well-established high stone wall and the topography of the land. It is therefore only a close proximity view along the path which will have any impact on visual amenity.”

The officer adds: “The fencing only surrounds the area required and there will only be short passing views when in close proximity to the site, and it is my planning judgment that the fencing is not detrimental visually from adjacent dwellings, nor is the visual impact so significant that it is detrimental to the public when enjoying the existing open space area when walking along the path.

“Distant views are not disrupted towards the site and the translucent structure blends into the landscape when viewed from a distance at an angle without a backdrop and then with the backdrop of the wall when viewed from the harbour in Bangor Marina.”