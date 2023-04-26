Politicians back widow’s campaign to make roll bars mandatory on ‘death trap’ quads

Denis Lynn died after being crushed by a quad bike in 2021.

Politicians have backed a campaign by the widow of Finnebrogue founder Denis Lynn (63) after she called for a change in the law to tackle “death trap” quad bikes.

Christine Lynn, whose husband died in an accident on the family estate near Downpatrick in 2021, has received an outpouring of support to make roll bars mandatory.

Former SDLP leader and Labour peer Margaret Ritchie, who is a neighbour of the Lynn family in Co Down, spoke out in favour of the law change.

“I support Christine and the Lynn family with the campaign to review the safety laws into quad bikes and will be raising this in parliamentary questions in the House of Lords,” she said.

In the UK quad bikes must be approved, registered, taxed and have an MoT to be used on the road, although users are not legally required to wear a helmet or have roll bars.

Farmers For Action accused lawmakers here of being "asleep at the wheel” and warned quad bikes “will continue to be death traps without additional safety measures”.

“In recent times FFA have made it very public that there is also a huge problem with quad bikes having thumb throttles as opposed to twist throttles, which competition quad bikes do have.

"FFA have proof and claim that thumb throttles have been and will continue to be the cause of many serious – if not fatal – quad bike accidents if action is not taken.”

The organisation claimed it has unsuccessful sought meetings with HSENI officials and commended “the bravery” of Ms Lynn.

DUP MP Jim Shannon has already sent a strong message to the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) and intends to raise the issue directly with Rishi Sunak.

“Roll bars must be mandatory," the Strangford representative said.

“I will be taking this up with the Prime Minister."

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster also threw her support behind Ms Lynn’s effort to make the safety mechanism a legal requirement.

“There is no reason why roll bars should not be fitted to quad bikes as standard practice, especially if it can save lives," the ex-DUP leader said.

“I strongly support Christine in this campaign."

Mr Lynn, one of NI’s most successful entrepreneurs who set up a multimillion-pound food production company, was named the UK’s most innovative businessman by the Institute of Directors two years before he died.

An inquest into his death found that the rear left wheel of his vehicle had risen up, causing him to fall and become trapped underneath it.

One of his four daughters witnessed the accident which occurred at low speed and resulted in deceased’s chest being crushed.

The coroner overseeing the inquest urged people to be aware of health and safety guidelines.

However, the HSENI does not currently recommend the use of that roll-over protective structures.

Ms Lynn has described the current rules as “scandalous” and is determined that her husband’s death will not be in vain.

The campaigner wants to see changes similar those introduced in Australia which requires general-use quads to be fitted with an operator protection device.