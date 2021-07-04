Politicians condemn burning of Sinn Fein and Alliance election posters on Portadown bonfire

Election posters from both Alliance and Sinn Fein party members placed on a bonfire in Portadown.

Sinn Fein and Alliance politicians have condemned the placing of party election posters on a bonfire in Portadown.

Irish and Palestinian flags were also erected at the top of the towering structure on Saturday night alongside election posters of Sinn Fein council candidate Callum O’Dufaigh and Alliance leader Naomi Long.

Sinn Fein Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd said the incident should be investigated as a hate crime.

“As Callum O’Dufaigh celebrated his 21st birthday party in another part of his home town others were burning his image on a bonfire,” Mr O’Dowd added.

“The organisers and supporters of such bonfires cannot have it both ways. It’s either culture or a hate crime it can’t be both!”

Alliance Councillor on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Eoin Tennyson also condemned the actions of those responsible.

“The burning of election posters and national flags is not a celebration of culture, but a promotion of hatred, it has no place in society,” he said.

“The placing of Alliance and Sinn Fein election posters, as well as national flags, on the Rectory bonfire in Portadown is disgraceful. Those responsible should remove them before the bonfire is lit.”

Cllr Tennyson added: “All of us have a job of work to do in taking collective action to bring these sorts of provocative displays to an end.

“That will require political leadership and, of course, leadership in the community itself, as many people in local areas do not want this on their doorstep.

“For our part, Alliance will certainly not be deterred from working for everyone in our community.”