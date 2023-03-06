Politicians condemn ‘disgusting’ sectarian graffiti in Derry

Sectarian graffiti on the front of the shop which has since been removed

Sectarian graffiti that was scrawled on a shop in the Waterside area of Londonderry has been removed amid cross-community condemnation.

Threatening graffiti appeared overnight at bookmakers in the unionist Tullyally area saying “kill all Taigs” and “no Fenians welcome”.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, the PSNI said it is treating the incident as a “hate crime”.

UUP Councillor Ryan McCready, who grew up in the area, spoke out against the graffiti.

He said: “This is not ok. This is wrong and should be condemned.

“The shopping centre not only serves the people of Tullyally, but caters for surrounding areas of Ivy Mead, Currynierin, Church Road etc. All of whom are welcome here.

“There are businesses which have been operating here for more than 30 years without incident.”

Mr McCready suggested that is probably longer than the perpetrators have been alive.

“Let me reassure both customers and businesses alike; you are welcome here and please don’t let this put you off our way of life,” he added.

The UUP councillor later confirmed the graffiti had been removed and the community was united in strong disapproval.

Tommy French bookmakers was also informed of “diversity and inclusion issues pertaining to uniforms,” Mr McCready wrote on Facebook.

It is understood that complaints were made about staff members wearing Celtic FC jerseys.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “Derry is a vibrant, diverse and welcoming city and those who painted this disgusting sectarian graffiti do not reflect the opinions of the good people of Tullyally who just want to live in peace with their neighbours.

“Those responsible need to wise up and move with the times.”

SDLP Councillor for the Waterside area, Sean Mooney, said to describe this as “reprehensible” is “putting it mildly”.

He continued: “I understand that this has been taken down but it should never have gone up in the first place.

"This area is a shared space and those who do these acts need to think first and try and consider the effect it will have.

"This has been rightly condemned but as the paint washes away the stench of these acts can linger on.”

The PSNI said that although no report has been made to police in relation to this, officers are aware of sectarian graffiti daubed on a wall of premises in Tullyally.

"The graffiti has since been removed and we are making enquiries into this incident, which is being treated as a hate incident,” an officer said.

This incident follows one last month where a taxi used by women’s group from a nationalist area in Derry was attacked after leaving a cross-community event in Tullyally.

Tullyally Women’s Group quickly condemned the incident.

They said: “We had the pleasure of the Galliagh Women’s Group tonight as part of our joint good relations programme and I am absolutely disgusted to say that their taxis were stoned whilst being collected from our women’s hub at Tullyally community centre.

“To say we as a group are embarrassed and disappointed by this behaviour is an understatement!”

At the time, Waterside Neighbourhood Team Constable Laura Brown said: “Stone throwing is not fun. It's dangerous, and it can result in someone being injured and damage to property.

“It's a frightening experience for anyone caught up in it. Our appeal to anyone who thinks this is a fun way to behave is to stop and think about the consequences of their behaviour, for the community and themselves."

In relation to the graffiti, police have urged anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area overnight, or who has any information which could assist, to call them on 101, quoting reference number 953 of 06/03/23.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Tommy French bookmakers was contacted for comment.