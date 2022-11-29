Politicians condemn IRA graffiti including ‘Up the Ra’ daubed on wall of Co Armagh Orange Hall –PSNI investigating as ‘sectarian hate crime’

Politicians across Co Armagh have united in condemning pro-IRA slogans which were daubed on the wall of an Orange Hall in Keady, as the PSNI confirmed the incident is being treated as a “sectarian hate crime”.

The graffiti on the building at Crosskeys Road includes messages stating “IRA” and “Up the Ra”.

Justin McNulty called it a “disgraceful attack” and said the SDLP “condemns it wholeheartedly”.

“Everyone must have the right to celebrate their culture and traditions in peace without having to worry about incidents like this,” he said.

"People in this community want to live alongside one another in a spirit of peace and friendship and incidents like this only serve to upset people and achieve nothing.

"Sectarianism is a blight on our society and we all have a responsibility to call it out and stamp it out so we don’t see attacks like this happening in this day and age.”

Sinn Fein’s Cathal Boylan said he “unreservedly condemned the attack”.

"Those responsible do not represent the community,” Mr Boylan added.

"I would appeal to anyone with information about this vandalism to report it to the PSNI."

DUP Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin described the incident as “sickening”.

“This is sadly another example of hatred and sectarianism directed at members of the Orange Order within this constituency,” he said.

"Those behind this sinister criminality should desist immediately and I hope they will be brought before the courts. For anyone to spray paint over an important community resource is outrageous but to spray IRA slogans is sickening.”

The messages have also been condemned by local Ulster Unionist councillor Sam Nicholson who branded the graffiti “sectarian and offensive”.

The politician said he has contacted the PSNI following the overnight incident.

“I am totally disgusted at the low life thugs who under the cover of night have sprayed sectarian and offensive slogans across the front of my local Orange Hall, which is the home of Crosskeys LOL 88,” Mr Nicholson said.

“It is a despicable act and abhorrent that anyone could stoop so low.

“Our local community feels violated by this incident and people in the area are shocked and saddened that there are those who would seek to inflict misery and heartache upon our lodge and our band.

“We simply want to be respected and be able to celebrate our Orange culture but clearly our very existence is too much for some who are so insecure in their own culture and identity that they feel the need to attack the symbols of others.

“This is nothing less than narrow-minded bigotry. It is not just an attack on bricks and mortar, this is an attack on Unionists and the Orange Order and the many people in the community who use this facility.

“I utterly condemn those responsible. There can be no place in society for this bitterness and hatred and it speaks volumes about the perpetrators.”

The Orange Hall in Keady

He added: “I have been in contact with the police to report this matter and also share the views and distress of the local community.

“I also call on all political leaders to condemn those who continue to attack Orange halls. It speaks volumes that this hall has to have security shutters across all its windows and doors in the first place.

“I appeal to anyone with information to report it to the PSNI by contacting them on 101.”

Local TUV representative Keith Ratcliffe claimed it was part of a “wider concerted campaign of intimidation in south Armagh”.

"Why do people take delight in seeking out unionist places and symbols to vandalise them with reminders of immense hurt for this isolated border community? It is a disgrace,” he said.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident: “Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, are ongoing, and anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist, is asked to contact police in Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 442 29/11/22.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”