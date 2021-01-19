Politicians condemn 'utterly pathetic' new graffiti targeting family of UVF victim Ian Ogle

The family of Ian Ogle, who was brutally murdered by the East Belfast UVF, has been targeted with “sickening” new graffiti that has appeared over night.

It comes as the Ogle family prepares to mark the second anniversary of his death next week.

Mr Ogle was beaten and stabbed 11 times by up to five men near his home at Cluan Place on January 27, 2019.

The East Belfast UVF later admitted its members were involved, but insisted the killing was not sanctioned at a leadership level.

Mr Ogle was targeted after getting involved in a brawl with a UVF man earlier that evening.

For the 18 months prior to his death he had been under threat from the terror gang having refused to show up for a pre-arranged punishment beating.

A number of men have been charged in connection with his murder.

Those targeted in the new graffiti sprayed across walls in east Belfast include his daughter Toni and a teenage relative.

Ulster Unionist councillor Sonia Copeland, who was a friend of the victim, has expressed her disgust.

She said: "To those who think they will deter the family from pushing for justice for the brutal murder of Ian Ogle. You will not succeed!

"I’ve spoken with family members this evening and they are stronger now in their determination to see justice served on those who took his life," she added.

Gavin Robinson, DUP MP for Belfast East branded those behind the graffiti as "utterly pathetic".

He tweeted: "This case will run its course. That’s justice. Continually mocking, intimidating and terrorising a grieving family is beyond the pale."

Alliance Councillor Michelle Kelly added: "Once again, sickening graffiti directed at a grieving family who have put up with so much over the last few years. Anyone with information needs to pass it to the police."

Speaking for the first time about her son' death last year, Margaret Elliott told the Belfast Telegraph that she was more determined than ever to stand up to the intimidation and threats from loyalist thugs.

The family have also had to endure cruel taunts on social media and on the streets of Belfast about Ian's murder.

"I am upset, because if they have anything to say, come straight to us," Margaret said. "Don't write bad things on the wall, they are just graffiti cowards.

"If they think they are going to lower us to their level, they won't. We will be strong and we will all stand together because we want our day in court.

"We will put our head high and they won't intimidate us."