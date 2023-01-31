Politicians continue to call on Heaton-Harris to implement organ donation law in NI

Dáithí Mac Gabhann on the steps of Parliament Buildings at Stormont. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

The Northern Ireland Secretary is coming under increasing pressure to take Dáithí’s Law forward at Westminster.

Young Dáithí Mac Gabhann has been waiting for an organ transplant for most of his life after being born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome

The six-year-old’s family is expected to meet NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday.

The bill on opt-out organ donation was originally supposed to pass this spring, but has faced delays due to the collapse of Stormont.

First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill reiterated her call for progress on Dáithí’s Law in order to transform the organ donation system here.

Speaking after meeting with Dáithí and his family in Belfast on Tuesday, Ms O’Neill said: “Little Dáithí Mac Gabhann and his family helped deliver major change in our organ donation laws and offered hope to many people who are waiting for a transplant.

“Dáithí’s Law will save lives, and it will transform lives. It must be implemented.

“It is not acceptable that one party’s refusal to form an Executive is holding up this law.

“I met with Dáithí and his family today and reaffirmed my full support for this life-saving and life-changing law and pledged to do all I can to overcome this hurdle and make Dáithí’s Law a reality.”

She added: “All parties have urged the British Secretary of State to legislate to make this law fully operational so that people waiting on a transplant can benefit from it. In the absence of an Executive, he should do this.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the legislation would save lives in Northern Ireland and should not be delayed due to the DUP’s Stormont boycott.

The Foyle MP said: “I would urge the Secretary of State to do the right thing and announce that he will be taking forward this legislation at Westminster.

“Dáithí’s Law has the potential to save and change many lives by getting organ donations to those who need them.

“We have sadly seen tragic examples in recent weeks of children passing away while on the transplant list – that is what’s at stake here and we need to see recognition of that from Chris Heaton-Harris and his government.”

He added: “In my meetings with Dáithí and his family I have been struck by their positivity in the face of adversity and their determination to make a difference, not just for Dáithí, but those in need of organ donations everywhere.

"It sums up the problems at the heart of our politics that their fantastic initiative and inspirational campaign have been threatened by the dysfunction that so often holds us all back.

“We have seen repeatedly in recent years how the British government can interfere in our affairs when it suits them and they cannot shirk their responsibility when it comes to this legislation which would be a real force for good and make a positive difference for families across the North.

“We need to see this legislation taken forward at Westminster to give everyone in need of a transplant the best chance of survival.”

UUP health spokesperson Alan Chambers MLA said Dáithí had his party’s support.

“Such an Act had been championed in recent years by Jo-Anne Dobson, a former MLA Party colleague in the Assembly,” he said.

“Former UUP Health Minister, Robin Swann MLA, strongly promoted the legislation when it came back to the Assembly over the last few years.”

Mr Chambers added: “I wish the Mac Gabhann family well in their meeting with the Secretary of State as they make the case to him to complete the changes at Westminster.

“It is not controversial and was supported by all Northern Ireland political parties, recognising the life-saving opportunity and hope it will provide to Dáithí and the over 130 other residents of NI currently on the Organ Donation waiting list.

“There are no compelling reasons for the SOS not to urgently act on this issue.”

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted for comment.