Politicians join NIE in condemnation of pro-IRA chant at bonfire site

NIE condemns social media video of pro-IRA chanting in front of bonfire

The PSNI has received no reports in relation to a video of a man saying pro-IRA chants beside a unionist bonfire site.

The video in question appeared as the Twelfth was celebrated in 18 locations across Northern Ireland.

There has been widespread criticism of the video with the DUP saying only a “twisted mind” would sing about the IRA.

It lasts for approximately five seconds and appears to show a man wearing a hard hat and coat with the Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) logo.

He records himself saying “up the RA, shhh, up the RA” while laughing.

Another man also comes into the camera shot, and also appears to be wearing NIE Networks branded clothing. He is featured for a brief moment.

The DUP’s infrastructure spokesman Phillip Brett condemned the footage.

“This is a consequence of the lack of leadership from Sinn Fein where there is a continual glorification of the Provisional IRA,” he said.

“The IRA was responsible for some of the most depraved acts of violence that any man could inflict on another. Many of their victims were tortured and mutilated before death.

“Only a very twisted mind would sing and chant about the IRA unless they had no knowledge of the IRA’s history.”

Sinn Fein has been contacted for further comment.

The PSNI confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that ‘no reports relating to the video have been made to police at this time’.

Peter McReynolds, an Alliance Party MLA for east Belfast added that “it is extremely disappointing to see someone once again using this phrase”.

“It hurts victims and offends a wide range of people,” he said.

“It’s not appropriate to use this sectarian glorification and the more we see it happen, the more it becomes normalised. That is not acceptable.”

Addressing the video, NIE Networks confirmed the man in the video is a member of its staff.

The company said it was launching a full internal investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson posted on social media: “The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive, and NIE Networks condemns the content without reservation.

“A full investigation into this matter is under way.”

NIE Networks owns and operates the electricity transmission and distribution network in Northern Ireland. It serves over 900,000 homes, farms and businesses connected to the grid and employs around 1,400 people.