Politicians must unite against anti-refugee protests in Bangor, says Alliance Party

Politicians must unite to condemn protests outside a North Down hotel hosting asylum seekers, the Alliance Party has said.

Andrew Muir MLA was speaking after masked demonstrators carrying placards — which included messages such as ‘Keep Our Daughters Safe’ and ‘Stop Profiting From People Trafficking’ — gathered outside the Marine Court twice this month.

It was announced in January last year the hotel would be used by the Home Office for temporary accommodation for refugees seeking asylum.

“It was concerning to once again see a protest outside this hotel, which is home to people seeking asylum and who have been warmly welcomed by the vast majority of people in Bangor,” said Mr Muir.

“It’s vitally important all local political representatives stand united and call for an end to these protests.

“I urge my fellow MLAs and local councillors to join Alliance in condemning both the protests themselves and the attitudes which lead to them in the first place.”

Anti-refugee protesters in Bangor

Fellow Alliance MLA Connie Egan added: “It was deeply concerning to see a number of masked people protesting outside the hotel during the latest protest.

“It was particularly sinister to see masked children amongst the crowd.

“Those there do not represent the city of Bangor, North Down, or indeed the wider community in Northern Ireland, who are welcoming to refugees and any others who decide to make the area their home.”

North Down MP Stephen Farry said the refugees in Bangor and elsewhere “are fleeing from war and persecution”.

“It is appalling the way they are being demonised,” he said.

“The Home Office’s own figures show the vast majority of asylum claims are actually granted. So, in other words, they are genuine refugees.”

The protest group, ‘North Down Concerned Residents’, said: “The recent protests outside a local hotel in North Down have been classed as racist by Leftist organisations and the media. This is a blatant lie. The protests are not about race, but about community safety and community cohesion.

“The protesters are a diverse group of concerned residents from North Down.

“We are hard working men and women who want to know who the predominantly young men staying at the two hotels in Bangor are.

“We are not racist. We are concerned residents.”

PSNI Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “Our officers were in attendance at a protest on Friday (March 17) to ensure the safety of everyone.

“Officers maintained a presence in the area until the group dispersed.”