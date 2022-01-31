Politicians question Invest NI handing out £1.6m to fossil fuel extraction firms

The public will be “rightly concerned” that £1.61m has been provided to 21 businesses for fossil fuel and mineral extraction in Northern Ireland in the last five years by Invest NI, it has been warned.

It comes as Economy Minster Gordon Lyons prepares to bring proposals to the Executive on petroleum licensing here.

Concerns have been raised over the years regarding the impact large-scale mining, fracking and other forms of mineral extraction would have on the environment here.

According to a recent written answer to an Assembly question, Invest NI — under its ‘mining and quarrying’ classification for businesses — has provided 53 offers of assistance to 21 businesses in this sector in the last five years.

“The total value of support offered was £1.61m, which will leverage a total investment of £5.67m,” Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said.

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods said that as the environmental impact of mining and fossil fuel extraction in Northern Ireland comes under increasing scrutiny, the public will “rightly be concerned” to learn that Invest NI has offered support worth over £1.6m of public money to companies involved in these “destructive” practices.

“Precious metals, oil and gas should be kept in the ground. Mining, drilling and fracking risks the destruction of our environment through contributing to our already high emissions, and polluting our water further,” she said.

“The five-party Executive must step up to represent the community, by supporting the anti-mining campaign and ensure that mining and fossil fuel extraction come to an end.

“I have tabled an amendment in the Assembly to introduce a legislative ban on the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels in Northern Ireland.

“Fracking is a dangerous and environmentally harmful practice, which should have no place in Northern Ireland as we make a just transition to a net-zero future.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll added: “There are clearly mixed messages and policy coming from the Stormont Executive in relation to climate change.

“On the one hand the Executive makes occasional good soundings about climate change but then continually implements policies that specifically destroy the environment.

“This is a clear example of that in practice.

“There is countless evidence of the harm and environmental damage committed by the extractive industry, yet the minister has ignored those warnings and allowed millions to go directly into the coffers of extractive companies.”

Invest NI said: “An experienced Invest NI assessment panel considers all aspects of a project against Invest NI’s intervention principles and the assessment process is rigorous. In addition, applications are assessed on the basis of the level of innovation, the potential for commercialisation and the economic impact of the project.”

The Department for the Economy said it is undertaking a review of both minerals and petroleum licensing policies to ensure that the regimes remain fit for purpose.

“As regards oil and gas, independent research has been undertaken to consider the environmental, social and economic impacts of onshore petroleum exploration and production in Northern Ireland,” the department said.

“Informed by this research and other relevant international studies, a range of policy options for the future of the petroleum licensing system are being considered.

“Given the controversial and cross cutting nature of this topic the options will be presented to the Executive.

“The minister hopes to bring options to the Executive soon for agreement of a preferred policy option which will then be subject to public consultation.”

The department said the review of minerals licensing is being taken forward separately to that for oil and gas and research is being undertaken into the economic, societal and environmental impacts of mineral exploration and mining in Northern Ireland.