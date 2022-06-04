Politicians unite to condemn ‘depraved, shameful and disgusting’ video mocking death of Michaela McAreavey

Sickening footage of a group of men singing a song mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey has been condemned by all sides of the political spectrum.

Mrs McAreavey’s widower, John McAreavey, last night responded to say that hate would never win – echoing widespread anger after the video emerged on social media.

Politicians from the main political parties were quick to register their disgust at the footage.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson described it as “vile”, “plain wrong” and “deeply hurtful” to the Harte and McAreavey families.

TUV leader Jim Allister tweeted: “The video glorifying in the murder of Michaela McAreavey is beyond disgusting, bringing shame and dishonour on all associated with such loathsome behaviour.”

Sinn Fein’s Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill said she had spoken to both families and expressed her solidarity.

She continued: “Hate and sectarianism have no place in our society. People deserve better. Love over hate will always win out.”

And last night, UUP MLA Tom Elliott said he expects “severe repercussions” against any Orange Order member involved in the video, although he stopped short of saying he believed any members of the organisation should be removed.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, who is himself a member of the Order, said: “I think if they are members of the Orange Order there will be very, very severe repercussions and disciplinary action taken.

“I have no doubt the Orange Order will do that in their own proper manner and through their own proper channels.”

A spokesman from the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said the institution condemned the content of the video “without reservation”.

He said the behaviour displayed in the footage does not “reflect the ethos of our organisation” and said if any members are found to be involved, they will face disciplinary proceedings.

Alliance Party leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long has also expressed her disgust at the footage, describing the video as “vile and depraved”.

She said she has raised the matter with PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne and added: “This gratuitous sectarian hatred is a cancer in our society that needs to be rooted out.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie has also expressed revulsion at the footage: “Those involved should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves, as should those who sat, listened and cheered.

"It is absolutely abhorrent, disgusting and shameful.”

He said those involved in the video are in the minority and “the majority of unionists will find this as deeply disgusting as I do”.

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has also commented on the controversy, tweeting that the behaviour was “wrong and hateful”.

She added: “Sending love to the Harte and McAreavey families.”