‘Politics is a very brutal game’, says Foster as she expresses disappointment at loss of DUP support

Foster’s removal as DUP leader ‘huge wake-up call for unionism’ – Aiken

Arlene Foster has revealed that none of her DUP colleagues who moved to oust her from the party leadership have spoken to her since.

Her comments come amid reports she is set to quit the DUP when she stands down as Northern Ireland's first minister in the coming weeks.

It is understood Mrs Foster thinks the DUP is no longer the party she joined from the Ulster Unionists in 2004 and it is moving in a different direction.

She tendered her resignation as DUP leader and First Minister on Wednesday and said she was preparing to depart the political stage.

The outgoing Stormont leader will remain in post as First Minister until the end of June. Next month, however, she will relinquish her party leadership role.

Speaking on a visit to Kirkistown Primary School in Co Down this morning, Mrs Foster said she would wait until she steps down as First Minister before outlining her intention on whether she will leave the DUP altogether.

She also revealed that nobody within her party has shown her the no-confidence letter which led to her losing her job .

"Politics is a very brutal game I think everybody knows that to be the case,” she said.

"I haven't actually spoken to any of the colleagues who are purported to have signed the letters, they haven't been in touch. So, you know, that's a matter for them. I'll move on and look forward and I'm looking forward to the next chapter as to what I'm going to do with my life.

"It was made clear to me by the number of people who felt that they wanted to sign the letter, which as I say I haven't seen yet, that I didn't have the support of my colleagues and when you don't have the support of your colleagues you really can't continue in the job as party leader,” she added.

Mrs Foster said she was "at peace with her decision" to quit local politics.

"It's been a turbulent week, it's been a week where I've had to make pretty big decisions," she said.

"But I think the time is right to move on and to do something different, and that's what I'll do.

"I still haven't seen the letter that was talked about so I presume I will see that at some stage."

It’s thought the issues caused by the NI Protocol, which imposed a border down the Irish Sea, put pressure on Mrs Foster, while recent changes to abortion laws and a commitment to an Irish language act caused concerns among DUP officials ahead of next year’s Assembly election.

Mrs Foster confirmed she would be stepping down as an Assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Asked whether she would like to join the House of Lords, she said those decisions were not made by her.

Mrs Foster has led the DUP since December 2015, taking over from Peter Robinson. She was appointed first minister a month later, becoming the first woman and the youngest person to hold both jobs.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has already announced he is to contest the DUP leadership battle.

Another senior figure tipped to throw his hat into the ring is Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. There are unconfirmed reports that Gavin Robinson, who had been widely touted as a possible candidate, has opted not to stand in the race.

Mrs Foster said she wished whoever leads the party well, but she would not be drawn on who she would be supporting in any leadership contest.

"I don't know who the next leader of the party is going to be, I don't know what their policies are going to be, undoubtedly we'll hear more of that in the coming weeks, but I am simply saying to you that I hope that, as the largest party and as the largest Unionist Party, that is a positive message that we're bringing forward to the future, because I think there's a very positive story to tell," she said.

Earlier, Economy Minister Diane Dodds insisted any new leader would need to appeal to a "broad" range of unionists.

"That new leader will have to have a broad coalition of support for the Union, and will have to build that broad coalition of support for the Union within Northern Ireland. And of course we know that they will be able to do that," she told the BBC.

Meanwhile UUP leader Steve Aiken has said Arlene Foster’s removal as DUP leader is a huge wake-up call for unionism.

He described the DUP’s leadership of unionism since 2003 as “nothing short of disastrous” and said its “catastrophic mishandling of the Brexit negotiations” has “caused more political harm to the Union than Sinn Fein and the IRA ever did”.

“The political ideology of the DUP has always been about short-term tactics and never about what is realistic, strategic or achievable for Unionism and Northern Ireland,” Mr Aiken said.

“The Ulster Unionist Party will give the leadership that is needed to fix the problems caused by the DUP and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“We are now at a defining moment for Unionism. What is important now, is where we go from here.

“My message is clear, in our centenary year, we urge Unionists across Northern Ireland to support and join the UUP to get our country and Unionism back on track.”