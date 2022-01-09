Poll blow for Sinn Fein ambition for all-island power

Survey found more prefer the serving Irish CoalitionMichelle O’Neill on course to be next first minister

Despite the poll, the party remains the most popular in the south and Mary Lou McDonald is the most popular political leader. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Sinn Féin’s ambition to lead governments both in Northern Ireland and the Republic has been dealt a blow with a new opinion poll showing more voters backing the serving Irish Coalition over Mary Lou McDonald’s party.

The first Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll reveals almost one in four (38pc) voters say their preferred government would be the current Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party coalition if they were forced to make a choice.

Meanwhile, over a third (34pc) said they would prefer a Sinn Féin-led government that included smaller left-wing parties such as the Green Party, Labour Party and Social Democrats.

There was very little support among voters for a Sinn Féin/Fianna Fáil coalition with just one in ten saying this is their preferred government.

Support for a Sinn Féin/ Fine Gael Coalition was almost negligible, with only 3pc of those polled saying this is their preferred option.

The survey found 16pc of voters were unsure what make-up of political parties they would like to see in the next government.

However, despite the lack of support for a Sinn Féin-led government, the party remains the most popular in the south and Mary Lou McDonald is the most popular political leader.

The new poll shows Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up two points to 33pc, while Fine Gael is down two to 23pc. Fianna Fáil is up 19pc.

The state of the other parties are: Social Democrats 4pc (+1), Labour 4pc (no change), Green Party 3pc (-1), Solidarity People Before Profit 3pc (-1) and Aontú 2pc (-1).

Ms McDonald, with a 4.1 out of ten rating, is marginally more popular than Taoiseach Micheál Martin (3.9), Tánaiste Leo Varadkar (3.8pc) and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan (2.3).

In a further boost for Sinn Féin, more than two in five (44pc) voters say their preference for the next housing minister is Eoin Ó Broin. One third (33pc) said they wanted serving minister Darragh O’Brien to continue in the portfolio.

Voters are less supportive of Pearse Doherty (36pc) becoming the next finance minister, with Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe (40pc) still more popular than his opposition counterpart.

Just 15pc of those polled said their preference for finance minister was Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath.

Fine Gael’s Helen McEntee (41pc) is the public’s most popular choice for justice minister followed by Sinn Féin’s Martin Kenny (21pc) and Fianna Fáil’s Jim O’Callaghan (17pc).

In Northern Ireland, Sinn Féin is also in poll position ahead of the Assembly elections in May, with the latest Lucid Talks showing they hold 24pc of the vote, which puts Michelle O’Neill in a prime position to be the next first minister.

The DUP, on 18pc, has regained some of the support it lost to the other unionist parties but faces an uphill battle to retain the first minister position.

In a bid to shore up the hard-core unionist vote, DUP leader Jeffery Donaldson last week again threatened to collapse Stormont if negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol are not completed soon. Mr Donaldson’s intervention was branded as “reckless” by Ms McDonald who said the Protocol was working for Northern Ireland businesses.

Last week, newly appointed UK Brexit negotiator Liz Truss held meetings with political leaders in the Northern Ireland and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney as negotiations over the Protocol continue.

While the ongoing debate over trading arrangements between the EU and the UK rages on in Northern Ireland, it is very low on a list of priorities for voters in the south.

The Ireland Thinks poll found just 6pc of voters list Brexit and Northern Ireland as priorities for the government.