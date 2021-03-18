Poll bolsters Trust's bid to celebrate blossom time

Five locations across Northern Ireland have been nominated for a new award celebrating community gardening across the UK

Two thirds of adults in Northern Ireland say that watching nature from their window helped their mood during lockdown.

And one third are now spending more time in nature and want to continue doing so when things go back to 'normal'.

The findings in a recent YouGov poll, commissioned by the National Trust, come as it launches its annual bid to create a UK equivalent of Japan's world-famous Hanami.

With this spring likely to be the most anticipated in living memory, the conservation charity is inviting people to emulate Japan's Hanami - the ancient tradition of viewing and celebrating blossom - with its #BlossomWatch campaign.

The National Trust piloted #BlossomWatch last year when the UK had just entered lockdown and with thousands capturing and sharing images of trees in bloom across social media platforms, it is now making it an annual tradition.

The Trust is asking people to share the joy and hope of the sight of blush-tinted blooms to help lift spirits and enable everyone to celebrate nature together.

The YouGov poll also revealed that 47% of adults in Northern Ireland said that compared to the first lockdown, they were more aware of the changing seasons. Meanwhile 44% admitted they have found this lockdown harder than the first, giving a heightened sense of anticipation for this coming spring.

Simon Toomer, plant conservation specialist at the National Trust, said: "Blossom watching is a simple pleasure that can help lift our spirits over the next few months."

To get involved simply take and share imagery using #BlossomWatch.