Poll’s negative comments on bonfires and flags in north Down criticised

I’m scratching my head, says councillor after survey on community relations

Dispute: Survey respondents were mostly critical of bonfires, but councillor Tom Smith voiced doubts that the results were truly representative of the local community. Credit: Arthur Allison

A community relations survey that received just 145 responses from the public has been criticised for misrepresenting the unionist community.

One response to the Good Relations survey in Ards and North Down Borough described Eleventh Night bonfire as for “drunks and druggies” and another said flags were a source of division.

Independent unionist councillor Tom Smith, who represents Bangor East and Donaghadee, has raised questions over a £255,000 Good Relations Strategy and Action Plan designed to access funding from Stormont for cross-community and equality programmes in the borough for the next three years.

As part of the action plan, a survey that received responses from 145 members of the public and 43 council staff members was used.

From the residential responses, 54% were Protestant, 17% Catholic, 16% from those of no religion and 12% were ‘other’.

The survey showed 88% of respondents had a positive attitude toward people of other religions, and 85% had positive attitudes towards people of different backgrounds. And regarding the relationship between Protestants and Catholics, More than 65% of respondents stated that the believed the relationship between both religions would stay the same or improve in the future.

However, comments on such issues as flags and bonfires in the survey were on the whole negative. Flags were described as “triggering”, “territorial” and “causing division.” Bonfires were described as “more habitual than legitimate” and there were calls to reduce their size and duration.

Mr Smith said at the council’s recent Community and Wellbeing Committee: “I do wonder how representative it is, with 145 responses in a population of 160,000, and 43 within the council from 800 staff.”

He added: “Anything that breaks down barriers between different communities and people from different ethnic backgrounds — brilliant, 100%.

“But I come to this as a member of the unionist and Protestant tradition, and some of this I scratch my head at. How representative is this of me and the people I represent?

“On page 25, a good example is on bonfires. There is nothing positive in the comments that are there. I don’t want an impression left that bonfires are negative and unwanted.

“As someone from a Protestant, unionist, loyalist background, let me say this, bonfires are very much part of our culture, and our cultural expression. I know this is all part of the Good Relations Strategy, but I hope there are no efforts to undermine the community I represent.”

Ards and North Down council area has the smallest proportion of Catholics of any local authority area in Northern Ireland, with figures from the 2011 census showing 13.1% were Catholic, 75.1% Protestant, and 11.8% other.

The only elected representative on the council from the nationalist tradition, SDLP Councillor Joe Boyle, said he was “quite concerned with some of the findings” of the survey. He said there were “scathing comments” from the public and council staff about elected members. He said “there was a lot of work to do” by the council.

A council officer said: “We the council every year get a considerable amount of funding from the Executive Office for our Good Relations Programme, and that money is based on submitting the Strategy and Action Plan.

“They were devised as a result of consultation with staff, consultation with councillors, consultation with residents, and yes it has highlighted a lot of issues and a lot of challenges — but that is the purpose, to come up with those recommendations, and to see how we are going to deal with those challenges that have been highlighted.”

The Strategy and Action Plan, and the associated consultation, was put together by the independent company Blue Zebra.

A representative from Blue Zebra told the committee: “This audit was based upon a significant amount of engagement. We had over 145 responses on the public survey, 43 by staff, followed by a whole range of one to one engagements with people online and in person.”