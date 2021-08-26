‘Poor France’: Arlene Foster reacts to Michel Barnier presidential bid with withering tweet

The decision of former chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to stand for the French presidency has left Northern Ireland’s former First Minister Arlene Foster to declare “poor France”.

The withering tweet posted online on Thursday evening following the announcement was a reflection of the pair’s fractious relationship during the protracted Brexit negotiations.

Speaking on French television, Mr Barnier said he was throwing his hat into the ring to be the candidate of the conservative Les Republicains party.

The 70-year-old has been a member of the party for more than 55 years.

"I've decided to run and to be the president of a France that is reconciled with itself, to respect the French and to make France respected," Barnier told broadcaster TF1 late Thursday.

"I've learned something important for our country and that's when you know how to respect people and bring them together around the same table, then we succeed.”

Former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

Earlier this year, diaries written by Mr Barnier revealed the difficult relationship between the EU and politicians within the DUP including Mrs Foster.

In the book The Grand Illusion, published in May, Mr Barnier recounted meetings with the DUP leadership and said he did not know where the power lay between Mrs Foster and former Economy Minister Diane Dodds, believing they disliked each other.

The former EU diplomat also claimed senior DUP figures regarded him as a "puppet" of the Irish government during negotiations and alleged that they wanted to use the Brexit process to help prevent a united Ireland.

At the time Mrs Foster responded: "A man of Michel Barnier’s experience should display a little bit more depth.

“His judgement on this occasion was flawed on many levels.”

She has also previously accused the presidential candidate of not understanding “the wider unionist culture of Northern Ireland”.

In April Arlene Foster resigned as the leader of the DUP following a letter of no confidence signed in her leadership by the majority of the party.

She later resigned as First Minister in June.