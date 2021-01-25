Poots – situation at Belfast landfill site ‘unacceptable’

Mullaghglass Landfill has been the subject of more than 100 complaints from residents to the authorities.

The situation at a Belfast landfill site is “unacceptable”, the environment minister said.

Mullaghglass Landfill has been the subject of more than 100 complaints from residents to the authorities following concerns about odour.

They live in the Colin, Hannahstown and Glen Road area.

Edwin Poots said: “The current situation is unacceptable and I have instructed Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) staff to work with the local councils to increase their efforts to ensure that all regulated sites have in place all necessary measures to reduce the off-site odours which are impacting the wider community.

“I have also asked my officials to review all enforcement options available to both NIEA and local councils that could be taken to help bring about a resolution to this issue as quickly as possible.”

The Public Health Agency has advised that if anybody has concerns about the impact of odours on their health they should seek advice from their GP.

Phoenix Law has been instructed by concerned residents to commence litigation to ensure steps are taken by the NIEA and the local council.

Alpha Resource Centre, owners of Mullaghglass Landfill, said: “Working to the highest environmental standards is paramount to our business.

“We are absolutely committed to being good neighbours and are in contact with the local community and its representatives to thoroughly investigate any complaints.

“Mullaghglass Landfill has complied in full with the NIEA permit under which the site operates, and continues to proactively engage with NIEA on all aspects of site management and regulation.”