Poots steps down as DAERA minister to facilitate cancer treatment

Gordon Lyons MLA will temporarily fill position

Edwin Poots has stepped down as Minister for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to facilitate surgery and recuperation.

The announcement on Monday evening was made by the DUP.

The Lagan Valley MLA was diagnosed with kidney cancer while in hospital at the start of last December for emergency surgery after developing appendicitis.

His diagnosis was revealed last month.

DUP Leader and First Minister Arlene Foster has now written to the Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker and nominated Gordon Lyons MLA to fill in for Mr Poots as DAERA minister.

Mrs Foster has also informed the Speaker that Foyle MLA Gary Middleton will take on the responsibilities of Junior Minister in the Office of the First Minister.

She said: “We give Edwin our best wishes and assure him and his family of our prayers.

"This is a temporary change, and we look forward to having Edwin back at work, having made a full recovery.”

Mr Poots is one of 400 cancer patients in Northern Ireland whose potentially life-saving operations have been postponed since January as a result of the crisis currently facing the health service.

He has said he had not ruled out turning to the private sector for surgery that may ultimately save his life, adding that while he believes the NHS should be free to everyone at the point of contact, he was not prepared to die for a political ideology.