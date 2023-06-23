Poots urges sentence review after ex-colleague avoids jail in child sex case

The Royal Courts of Justice where the High Court and the Court of Appeal sit in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP MLA Edwin Poots has requested an appeal is launched against the “leniency” of a sentence handed to a former party colleague who was convicted of child sex offences.

William Walker, a former DUP Down district councillor, admitted two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.

The 60-year-old avoided a prison term and was sentenced on Thursday at Downpatrick Crown Court to 100 hours community service and three years’ probation.

Mr Walker was suspended from the DUP in 2022 after his arrest, and has since resigned from the party.

He served as a chairman of the former Down District Council and was also a representative on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council which replaced it.

Mr Poots tweeted on Friday that he has contacted the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the Attorney General Dame Brenda King’s office asking for the “lenient sentence handed down to Billy Walker” to be appealed against.