Pop star George Ezra shares video of Sandy Row brawl with his music in background

George Ezra shared the clip of the Belfast brawl to over 600,000 Twitter followers.

Pop star George Ezra has shared his thoughts on a video of a couple who were ‘photobombed’ by a group of people fighting behind them in south Belfast – set to the soundtrack of one of his songs..

Courtney McClatchey from the Isle of Man said her sister Chelsea had been taking a photograph of her with her boyfriend Giordie in the Royal Bar when a brawl broke out behind them.

But instead of taking a photo, Chelsea filmed a video of the pair posing, with the clip then capturing a physical fight escalating just over their shoulders.

George Ezra’s song ‘Shotgun’ - one of the biggest UK chart songs of 2018 - can be heard playing in the background of the Sandy Row pub.

Mr Ezra has since taken to Twitter to share the clip to nearly 700,000 of his followers, writing: “Nice to know my music makes people really FEEL”.

The video, which has currently been viewed nearly two million times online, sparked many users into making comedic comments of their own.

One Ezra fan wrote: “That's what happens when too many people call shotgun!!”

Another said: “Well I can't imagine what happens when [heavy metal band] Metallica are playing....”

The short video, which was originally posted by Courtney onto her various social media platforms, goes on to show two women in a physical fight. They end up on the floor with other pub-goers trying to break them apart.

"I don’t know what the fight was about. The ones fighting got kicked out,” 21-year-old Courtney later said.

“It’s hilarious how viral this has gone. I don’t live in Belfast, I was just over for the weekend.

“I posted the video on TikTok and it was removed after 25 minutes for violating community guidelines,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I wasn’t expecting George Ezra to retweet it but the fact he did makes it even funnier.

“There’s already enough going on in the video and the music staying on is just hilarious.”