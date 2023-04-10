Pope Francis prays Good Friday Agreement can be ‘consolidated to benefit all of Ireland’

Pope Francis had said he prays the Good Friday Agreement can be “consolidated to benefit all of Ireland” on the 25th anniversary of the peace agreement.

The leader of the Catholic Church made the comments during the Regina Coeli Queen of Heaven prayer at Saint Peter’s Bascilica, Rome on Monday.

Tuesday marks 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement was signed, marking largely the end to violence in Northern Ireland.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, who is Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, said he welcomed the Pope’s comments.

"The Holy Father has shown great interest in our peace process and is always anxious to be kept up-to-date with developments here,” he said.

"I am confident that his prayerful thoughts today will be welcomed by all people of goodwill.

"As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement today, Pope Francis would want us to redouble our efforts at finding solutions to our ongoing problems and to work earnestly at restoring relationships here in order to bring deeper healing and reconciliation on this island, and between these islands.”

The Pope’s comments come as he returned to public duties over Easter following a health scare with the Vatican confirming he was suffering from a respiratory infection which resulted in him being hospitalised for a short time.