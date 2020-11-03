Poppy tribute: Borough's honour for Carrickfergus war veteran William Boyce as he turns 100

William Boyce who was presented with a silver poppy by Mid and East Antrim Mayor Peter Johnston as he celebrated his 100th birthday last week

A Second World War veteran who served with the RAF has been presented with a silver poppy - as he marked his 100th birthday.

William Boyce was presented with the recognition award at Burleigh Hill Care Home in Carrickfergus. The presentation was made by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council, Peter Johnston.

Veterans champion Alderman John Carson was also in attendance for the presentation.

The Mayor said it was his "honour" to present the special silver poppy to Mr Boyce on Friday. He also acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic was giving people a window onto the hardships endured during the Second World War.

As he made the presentation, the Mayor said he also remembered all of those from the Borough and beyond who were lost in the war and who are no longer with us.

"In our current climate I think we identify more than ever with the generation who lived through the Second World War and perhaps have a little more understanding of just some of the hardships which they endured," he said.

"I'm sure William's family are tremendously proud of him and I'm delighted to be here, not only to mark his 100th birthday which is a very auspicious occasion but also to present him with this hand-crafted Silver Poppy of Remembrance."

Councillor Johnston said the poppy is a token of the appreciation of the people of Mid and East Antrim to mark Mr Boyce's service with the RAF during the Second World War.

He continued: "We are extremely proud of our strong military links here in Mid and East Antrim and look forward to the opportunity to present surviving veterans with a silver poppy for service to their country during the Second World War."

In July 2019, it was proposed by Alderman John Carson that the council should recognise the contributions of those who fought in the Second World War as the 75th anniversary of D-Day was taking place.

It was agreed to realign the presentation of silver poppies with Council's VE Day commemoration and celebration event in May 2020. However, the planned presentation had to be postponed due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, whereby the vast majority of silver poppy recipients were required to shield. The other nominated recipients will receive their silver poppies over the coming days.