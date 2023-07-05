Poppy wreath theft in Derry demonstrates “sectarian hatred” says DUP MLA

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The theft of poppy wreaths from a war memorial in Londonderry is a demonstration of “sectarian hatred”, a local DUP MLA has said.

Police are investigating the theft of wreaths from the Diamond War Memorial during the early hours of this morning, Wednesday July 5.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said those who carried out the theft were “ignorant” of what the wreaths represented.

"The names inscribed on the war memorial in Londonderry are from all traditions in the city. The wreaths laid there are in memory of all those who served regardless of their background,” he said.

"To steal or damage any wreath laid at such a memorial is an insult to all those who are commemorated on it.

"That those who engaged in this crime targeted only the poppy wreaths whilst leaving a laurel wreath untouched means they demonstrate not only their sectarian hatred, but their ignorance of what all those wreaths represent.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred.

"There is a continuing need for leadership within the city to spell out clearly that such actions are not acceptable and send out a very damaging message to all those who see the War Memorial as part of our shared history in Londonderry.”

The theft, which police confirmed is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, occurred shortly before 2.30am.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: "We are making enquiries, and we're appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Diamond area around this time, or who knows where the wreaths were taken, to contact us on 101 quoting 143 of 05/07/23."

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”