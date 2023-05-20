Popular Belfast bar to reopen under new name after ‘extensive’ refurbishment

A popular Belfast bar has been refurbished and will be opening under a new name in the coming weeks.

Katy’s Bar, which was part of the Limelight complex, has been renamed the Limelight Lounge.

It has been closed to the public for a number of weeks while work is being carried out.

In a social media post, the Limelight said: “You may have noticed some changes at The Limelight over the last few weeks!

“Katy’s Bar has been subject to an extensive refurbishment, and will be officially reopened in the coming weeks as the Limelight Lounge.”

The post went on to explain the reasons for the refurbishment, which it said were to provide a better space for local and touring acts.

“The Limelight Lounge will be equipped for concerts, comedy, DJs and club nights, meaning we’ll be able to bring more touring live entertainment and perhaps more importantly, have a much needed outlet for home grown musicians, comedians and DJs as they commence their careers playing smaller venues,” it said.

The Limelight complex is known for hosting some of the most popular bands and musicians of the last 30 years, including big names like Oasis, Arctic Monkeys and Co Down’s own Snow Patrol.

It has also supported local comedians like Shane Todd. His hugely popular Tea With Me podcast was recorded live for the first time in the Limelight.

“There is a worrying trend across the UK and Ireland, with the closure of essential grassroots music venues and this is our small but hopefully important reaction,” the post continued.

“Whilst Belfast has some fantastic grassroots venue spaces already, we’re focused on bringing more shows to the city, offering more exciting opportunities for developing artists, and adding a much needed new performance space to sit alongside our two existing Limelight venues.”