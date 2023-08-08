Popular Co Antrim play park set to be refurbished following fears over closure

A “destination” play park in Carrickfergus is to be refurbished after Mid and East Antrim councillors were warned that it would close within six months without investment.

Marine Gardens Play Park is the town’s main children’s playground which attracts “significant” visitors, an officer’s report to the borough council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee says.

The report states that the “current equipment is no longer fit for purpose” at Marine Gardens Play Park and also at Clough Play Park, outside Cloughmills, and “poses a significant safety concern”.

At last week’s meeting, the committee approved the refurbishment of both parks at a cost of £182,500 each. It notes that Clough Play Park “provides an important facility for local residents in a rural location”.

The report advises: “Failure to deliver on the refurbishment of Clough and Marine Gardens Play Parks will result in closures of these facilities due to health and safety concerns.”

It continues: “Council recognises the importance of having communities where there is somewhere safe to go and providing recreational activities for children and young people.

“Children of all ages and abilities should have opportunities to play freely and confidently with equal access to equipment and services.”

Commenting on the development plan, Carrickfergus Castle DUP Councillor Cheryl Brownlee said: “I am absolutely delighted the Marine Gardens is the next play park in line for significant investment.

“Marine Gardens is Carrickfergus’ flagship park, bringing much enjoyment for visitors, tourists and the local community.

“Over the years, we have seen the park become very run down and not up to the standards expected. This investment will transform the park and bring it back to its flagship status.

“A consultation will be launched in the coming weeks to feed suggestions into the play for the park. I have continued to lobby for accessibility play equipment and would urge the installation of an all ability swing which Carrickfergus currently does not have.”

In 2021, CCTV and security patrols were deployed in the Marine Gardens area following a spate of vandalism attacks which included damage to play equipment.