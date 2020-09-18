Popular Co Armagh teacher Barry Geraghty was 'a perfect gentleman'

Tragedy: tributes have been paid to Co Armagh teacher Barry Geraghty

An inspirational Co Armagh teacher was remembered as "a man who went to any length to help people" as he was laid to rest on Friday.

Barry Geraghty (42) passed away in Craigavon Area Hospital on Tuesday following a short and unexpected illness.

The married father-of-four, who was originally from Keady, was a widely admired and highly respected IT teacher at Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon.

His heartbroken wife of 14 years, Fiona, and the couple's young children Chloe, Jamie, Conor and Niall led mourners at his Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church in Aghagallon on Friday morning.

The offertory gifts included family pictures, a paintbrush to symbolise his previous work as a painter and decorator, a Lismore school tie, and an Aghagallon football jersey.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, numbers inside the church were limited and included close family and friends alongside representatives from Lismore Comprehensive and St Anthony's Primary schools and members of St Mary's GAA club, where Mr Geraghty was an underage coach.

They heard parish priest Fr Declan Mulligan pay tribute to the "very dedicated father, husband, brother, friend, neighbour and teacher".

Fr Mulligan said: "Over the past few days hearing all the stories about Barry it's clear that he was a man who went to any length to help people."

He recalled how, as the second oldest of eight children, Mr Geraghty became the father figure to his brothers and sisters when their dad Jim died aged 41.

"Maybe that's what made him so family-focused and dedicated to children, not just his own, but also those in the schools.

"How important it was for him to see them grow and develop and become their best selves," the priest said.

"When I asked his family what the most important thing was to Barry, they said family, family and family."

To laughter, Fr Mulligan also alluded to the teacher's very sweet tooth.

"Apparently he was also partial to chocolate and there was a stash in a few places," he said.

"I didn't need to know that there's one big stash in his underwear drawer at home.

"Fiona also said that whoever goes into his school desk might just find the odd Twix here and there too."

Fr Mulligan added: "His family also told me that if you met Barry, you'd quickly realise that he's a perfect gentleman, respectful of others and he never ever forgot his manners.

"Decisions were made for the benefit of others, not for himself.

"What made Barry special or extra special was really how he treated people - how he treated the pupils and his colleagues that he worked with.

"Nowadays people talk about reflective practice in teaching and in health care.

"They talk about the labelling theory and how damaging it can be to label a child or a person.

"But Barry knew all about that before those words were put onto it. He treated pupils with the greatest respect and dignity.

"He was a teacher who always held the hope for them, believing in them. That would be called empowering practice nowadays."

Mr Geraghty was laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.