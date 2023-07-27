Popular east Belfast area announces new outdoor events space after becoming first group to receive council funding

Doreen McKenzie (centre) from Ballyhackamore Traders Association, with Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair (right) and a representative from Stormont (left) together outside the Guillemot Deli and Café, Ballyhackamore

Ballyhackamore in East Belfast is to have a new outdoor events arena after local traders received a business grant.

Ballyhackamore Traders Association has become the first group to receive funding through a Belfast City Council initiative.

The “Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations” fund receives money from the Stormont Department for Communities Revitalisation programme.

The Traders Association will be creating a covered event space to host markets and events in the Upper Newtownards Road area.

Members will also be refreshing and relaunching a food tour for the area and raising awareness of the “Ballyhackamore experience” through a marketing campaign, including the development of a range of sustainable goods.

The £475,000 initiative will also benefit a number of areas in Belfast, including Cavehill, Cliftonville and Oldpark, Cregagh and Woodstock, and King’s Square and Cherryvalley.

Doreen McKenzie from Ballyhackamore Traders Association said: “This funding will help us support our local traders by providing a new outdoor events arena that will stimulate economic activity and increase footfall and sales.

"We’ll also be putting in place a marketing campaign to raise Ballyhackamore’s profile as a fantastic place to eat, shop and live – which in turn will support our local businesses’ growth and development.”

Councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair is Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, which deals with initiative. She said: “Retailers, particularly those who are not in our city centre or on the High Street, have been hit hard by the pandemic and a much more challenging economic landscape recently.

“Our “Belfast Agenda” commits to growing a diverse and inclusive economy and this pilot scheme is all about promoting economic growth throughout Belfast, by focusing on enhancing infrastructure, marketing, and animation along the city’s arterial routes.

“This important investment from the Department for Communities will help to strengthen Belfast’s competitiveness by supporting start-ups, independent retailers, social enterprises and cultural and voluntary organisations to attract greater footfall and spend.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Communities added: “The Department is committed to the development of cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland through initiatives in collaboration with a range of partners, and in conjunction with the local community. With this in mind, the Supporting Vibrant Business Destinations scheme is designed to enhance Belfast’s arterial routes, help local economies and enrich communities.”