Popular Holywood barber Garry Jackson to retire after 33-years in industry

A well-known Co Down barber has been inundated with gratitude and well-wishes online after announcing he is to retire after 33-years in the business.

Garry Jackson, who runs the popular Garrys Barber Shop in Holywood, announced the news on social media as he said the time had come for him and wife Mari to go “off into the sunset”.

The barber said the past few years coming through Covid had “put an awful lot of things into perspective” and explained the couple would be retiring to Spain.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“For the best part of the last 33-years it has been my absolute genuine privilege to come here to work every day at Garrys Barber Shop,” he said in a video message.

“I can honestly say it has never felt like a chore it has always been a pleasure looking after everybody, making you all feel better about yourself.

“But the time has come all good things come to an end. The time has come for Mari and me to retire and we have decided to go off and live our best lives at our house in Spain. Yes, you heard it correct folks we are going to retire, we are going to head off into the sunset.

“We put an awful lot of thought into this. The last couple of years coming through the pandemic has put an awful lot of things into perspective for both Mari and I and we have decided this is the time we want to go and relax and enjoy our lives.

“Once again, I want to thank each and every one of you who have supported us for the best part of the last 33-years. It is with mixed emotions I would like to say thank you to each and every one of you. My gratitude is immense.”

The post on social media has received more than 800 reactions with hundreds of comments paying tribute to the popular figure in the town.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The good news for those looking for a haircut in Holywood is that rather than sell the business, Mr Jackson explained he is instead passing it onto current employee Rafael (Raffa) Santos.

“After an awful lot of deliberation, we decided not to put the business onto the open market to sell it,” Mr Jackson added.

“We just felt there would have been far too many changes and we didn’t want that.

“What we have decided to do is pass the reigns and responsibility over to Raffa. He is a wonderful young barber he lives and breathes barbering.

“I know he will take our shop forward looking after you all in the best way possible. He will be ably assisted by the rest of the gang, so there won't be really any changes, apart from the fact I will no longer be there.”