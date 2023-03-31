Popular Italian restaurant announces closure after a decade serving customers in Larne

The restaurant announced it would be closing on April 8.

Café Riva in Larne is set to close its doors next month

An Italian restaurant in Co Antrim has announced it will close next month after ten years in business.

Café Riva in Larne made the announcement via their Facebook page on Thursday night, describing their pride at bringing ‘something different’ to the east coast town.

"It is with great regret that we have decided to close Cafe Riva on the 8th April,” said a spokesperson.

"We have been in business for 10 years and, even though it has been a difficult decision, we feel the time is now right to leave. We would love to thank you, our loyal customers, for the last 10 years.

"We have enjoyed feeding you and bringing something different to Larne. We could not have done it without you. We will still be open as usual (Wednesday to Saturday) up until the 8th April and we very much look forward to seeing you. Arrivederci.”

The popular café had developed a reputation for entertaining diners, with live music sessions returning to the restaurant in January.

The restaurant has previously sponsored local football club Larne FC

It becomes the latest hospitality business to close its doors after award-winning Bangor eatery The Boat House was forced to do the same last week.

The restaurant cited the loss of their head chef and the “economic climate” as factors around the closure.

In a social media post, staff wrote: “Goodbye from the Boat House Crew.

“It is with a heavy heart that we wish to inform you that The Boat House Dining has decided to close its doors on this current incarnation.

“With the sudden departure of our Head Chef combined with the current economic climate, we have come to the conclusion that it is just not feasible to carry on the way we are.

"We have decided, therefore, to look at other options including putting the restaurant on the market. We trust that the next caretakers of this great building will continue providing great food from great local produce.

“For those with vouchers please e-mail ken@boathousebangor.com with a photograph of the voucher and contact details and we will be in touch to arrange a refund. Alternatively, take a copy and send the voucher to Ken at the Boat House.

“It only remains for me to thank the great crew we have employed at the Boat House for creating such a special place, and to thank you, our loyal customers, for bringing the craic with you.”