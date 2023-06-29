Popular Michelin-recommended Co Armagh restaurant announces shock closure

Conor and Ellie McCabrey, owners of Chapter V Restaurant, broke the news via social media on Wednesday.

The post said that while "this may come as a shock to many”, the restaurant would be closing its doors on July 9.

“We have had the most amazing time over the last eight years as 'Chapter V' in the Moy, and it has been an absolute pleasure to have welcomed every single person through our doors during this time.

“We have been blessed to have had such a truly amazing team by our side throughout this chapter of our lives and would like to thank them all.”

Mr McCabrey said he has been a chef for 37 years and wanted to take to opportunity to live life at a “slower pace.”

“I promised myself I was going to finish my career on a high and this year has been exceptional,” he said.

"Winning Co Tyrone Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, and my wife winning Restaurant Manager of the Year has been phenomenal.

“And of course we continued to retain our Michelin recommendation, first awarded back in 2020.”

He also thanked everyone who had been involved in making the restaurant a success over the years.

“There may be rumours & speculation as to the sudden closing of a successful restaurant,” he added.

"But straight from the horse’s mouth, both myself & my wife gave Chapter V everything, just like we promised we would from the first evening we opened our doors.

"We are extremely proud of what we have achieved and so honestly, our reason for making this big decision is that we just now want to enjoy some quality time with our family & close friends.”

The post noted that all previously purchased vouchers for the restaurant would be honoured, and encouraged customers to get booked in before closing.